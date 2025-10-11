Left Menu

Nobel Win Amidst Deportation Threats: Venezuelans in Little Venezuela React

Venezuelans in Doral, Florida, known as 'Little Venezuela,' react to opposition leader Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Prize win with mixed feelings. Though honored for her democratic efforts, her support for Trump's policies provides little hope for those facing deportation due to the end of Temporary Protected Status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doral | Updated: 11-10-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 10:03 IST
In Doral, Florida, dubbed 'Little Venezuela,' the community met the news of opposition leader Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Prize with bittersweet feelings. While a significant achievement, her win does little to shield Venezuelans from deportation under stricter immigration policies.

The termination of programs like Temporary Protected Status and humanitarian parole has put over 700,000 Venezuelans residing legally in the U.S. at risk. Despite Machado's alignment with President Trump's stance on Venezuela, the end of these protections heightens fear within the community.

Honored for her commitment to a democratic transition in Venezuela, Machado's recognition stirs hope for change in her homeland. Yet locally, her stance offers limited solace to those like Frank Carreño and José Antonio Colina, who acknowledge the challenges ahead for Venezuelans in America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

