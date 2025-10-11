Nobel Win Amidst Deportation Threats: Venezuelans in Little Venezuela React

In Doral, Florida, dubbed 'Little Venezuela,' the community met the news of opposition leader Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Prize with bittersweet feelings. While a significant achievement, her win does little to shield Venezuelans from deportation under stricter immigration policies.

The termination of programs like Temporary Protected Status and humanitarian parole has put over 700,000 Venezuelans residing legally in the U.S. at risk. Despite Machado's alignment with President Trump's stance on Venezuela, the end of these protections heightens fear within the community.

Honored for her commitment to a democratic transition in Venezuela, Machado's recognition stirs hope for change in her homeland. Yet locally, her stance offers limited solace to those like Frank Carreño and José Antonio Colina, who acknowledge the challenges ahead for Venezuelans in America.

