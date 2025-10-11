Left Menu

BJP to Finalize Seat Allocation for Bihar Assembly Elections Amid NDA Unity Claims

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal announced the BJP's central leadership would soon finalize seat allocations for upcoming assembly elections. Discussions on seat-sharing are ongoing within the NDA alliance, which is projected to form the Bihar government. Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc, including RJD and Congress, readies for the electoral battle.

  • India

Bihar's political landscape is set for significant developments as BJP President Dilip Jaiswal revealed that the party's top brass will finalize the seat allocations for the state's two-phase assembly elections. Scheduled for November, the elections' first phase will occur on the 6th, followed by the second on the 11th, with votes to be counted on the 14th.

The announcement came amid intense meetings at the New Delhi residence of Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde, where the BJP's core group discussed strategies and seats, especially those that posed challenges in the 2020 elections. As part of the NDA, BJP leaders emphasize unity and collective decision-making.

On the seat-sharing arrangements among the NDA partners, MP Veena Devi stressed the positive atmosphere and unity within the alliance, dismissing rumors of discord. As the NDA gears up to contest against the INDIA bloc, led by RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, all eyes are set on the impending announcements that will shape the electoral contest.

