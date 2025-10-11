Left Menu

Intense Airstrikes in Lebanon: Rising Tensions Unveiled

Israel launched significant airstrikes in southern Lebanon, targeting areas associated with Hezbollah's infrastructure rebuilding. The strikes resulted in one death and several injuries. The ongoing conflict has seen daily airstrikes, with calls for a permanent ceasefire. The recent Israel-Hezbollah war led to massive human and infrastructural casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 11-10-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 12:03 IST
Intense Airstrikes in Lebanon: Rising Tensions Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a surge of escalating tensions, Israel executed intense airstrikes in southern Lebanon early Saturday, resulting in one fatality and numerous injuries, as confirmed by the Health Ministry. The airstrikes momentarily disrupted a key highway linking Beirut to southern regions.

Focusing on the village of Msayleh, the airstrikes reportedly targeted an area storing heavy machinery, destroying several vehicles, and tragically affecting innocent bystanders, including a passing vegetable vendor whose vehicle was hit.

The Israeli military maintains the target was critical to Hezbollah's efforts to rebuild its infrastructure post-war. This comes amidst continued calls for a lasting peace in the region following the deadly conflict that has claimed thousands of lives and caused extensive destruction.

TRENDING

1
Empowerment for Every Girl: Assam's Commitment

Empowerment for Every Girl: Assam's Commitment

 India
2
Previous government neglected farm sector and had no vision: PM Modi at agri event.

Previous government neglected farm sector and had no vision: PM Modi at agri...

 Global
3
Justice Sought in IPS Officer's Mysterious Death

Justice Sought in IPS Officer's Mysterious Death

 India
4
Govt brought several reforms in last 11 years to boost farm sector growth: PM Modi.

Govt brought several reforms in last 11 years to boost farm sector growth: P...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025