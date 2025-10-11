Youth Activists Clash with Police During Protest in Kerala

In a bold demonstration, Youth Congress and Yuva Morcha activists gathered in Kerala to voice their opposition against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The protests were driven by the ongoing Sabarimala gold-plating controversy.

Events escalated when five members of the Yuva Morcha, the BJP's youth wing, converged near a government guest house to make their stance heard. They were seen on television visuals being taken into custody by police officers, raising slogans against the CM and his administration.

Tensions rose further as Youth Congress activists also faced detention in light of possible demonstrations following recent police action against Shafi Parambil MP. A protest in Mattancherry witnessed activists pouring black oil over themselves, with police preemptively deployed in large numbers to manage any upheaval.