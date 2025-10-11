Migrants from Bihar Torn Between Home Ties and Voting Challenges in Manipur
Bihari migrant workers in Manipur are returning home for festivals and to vote in the upcoming elections. Some cite high travel costs as a barrier to participating in elections. Travel expenses are burdensome, deterring many from voting. The Bihari community in Manipur remains unorganized and decisions are individually driven.
Bihari migrant workers residing in Manipur are leaving the state to participate in Diwali, Chhath festivities, and to vote in the impending Bihar assembly elections. Many plan to return to Manipur afterward, highlighting a strong cultural and democratic connection to their homeland.
However, prohibitive travel costs are a significant barrier for some who wish to vote but find the financial burden too high. Businessman Pariyat Prasad notes that round-trip flights can exceed Rs 30,000 per person, a cost many daily wage earners cannot afford.
The Bihari community in Manipur, numbering over 1.5 lakh, remains largely unorganized, with decisions regarding travel and voting being made individually. Despite some choosing to abstain due to economic concerns, their ties to Bihar, both cultural and political, remain strong.
