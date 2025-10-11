Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: Jaishankar Meets US Envoy Sergio Gor

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor to discuss strained relations due to US tariffs on Indian exports. The talks aimed at improving ties between the nations. Gor's visit follows Senate confirmation as US envoy to India.

Updated: 11-10-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 14:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, engaged in critical discussions with US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor on Saturday. The meeting comes amid ongoing tensions caused by Washington's decision to impose 50% tariffs on Indian exports.

This diplomatic encounter takes place during Gor's six-day visit to New Delhi, mere days after the Senate confirmed his role as the US envoy to India. Accompanied by Michael J Rigas, Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources, the talks were aimed at mending the strained relations.

While specifics of the dialogue remain undisclosed, the discussions were believed to focus on strategies for restoring a positive trajectory in Indo-US relations. Jaishankar emphasized the global significance of the partnership, expressing optimism for Gor's tenure.



