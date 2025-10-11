Showdown in Seychelles: Key Vote Amid Environmental and Social Challenges

The Seychelles election on Saturday sees President Wavel Ramkalawan facing off against opposition candidate Patrick Herminie in a closely contested runoff. The vote comes after no candidate secured more than 50% in an earlier election round.

Voting began early Saturday, with results anticipated on Sunday. Herminie, representing the United Seychelles party that ruled for decades until 2020, aims for a political comeback against Ramkalawan of the Linyon Demokratik Seselwa party. The race focuses on pressing issues like environmental damage and drug addiction.

Tensions are heightened after a recent lease agreement for developments on Assomption Island sparked criticism over prioritizing foreign interests. Seychelles, renowned for its luxury tourism, faces challenges from climate change and rising heroin addiction rates.