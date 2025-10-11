Showdown in Seychelles: Key Vote Amid Environmental and Social Challenges
The runoff election in Seychelles pits President Wavel Ramkalawan against opposition leader Patrick Herminie. Both are campaigning heavily on issues such as environmental damage and a growing drug addiction crisis. The result will determine if Herminie's party regains power after losing it five years ago.
The Seychelles election on Saturday sees President Wavel Ramkalawan facing off against opposition candidate Patrick Herminie in a closely contested runoff. The vote comes after no candidate secured more than 50% in an earlier election round.
Voting began early Saturday, with results anticipated on Sunday. Herminie, representing the United Seychelles party that ruled for decades until 2020, aims for a political comeback against Ramkalawan of the Linyon Demokratik Seselwa party. The race focuses on pressing issues like environmental damage and drug addiction.
Tensions are heightened after a recent lease agreement for developments on Assomption Island sparked criticism over prioritizing foreign interests. Seychelles, renowned for its luxury tourism, faces challenges from climate change and rising heroin addiction rates.
