North Korea Unveils Its Most Powerful Missile Yet at Anniversary Parade

In a significant military display, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un introduced the Hwasong-20 ICBM at a parade marking the 80th anniversary of the Workers' Party.

Joined by notable delegates from China, Russia, and Vietnam, Kim's parade underscored his aim to extend North Korea's diplomatic reach and military strength.

The ceremony, capturing the eyes of thousands, manifested North Korea's ongoing focus on developing formidable nuclear and conventional arsenals, as Kim seeks greater strategic influence against Western powers.

