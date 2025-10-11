Left Menu

North Korea Unveils Its Most Powerful Missile Yet at Anniversary Parade

At a grand military parade, North Korea debuted its new Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile, amid Kim Jong Un's diplomatic outreach to China, Russia, and Vietnam. The event, marking the 80th anniversary of the Workers' Party, showcased Kim's developing arsenal aimed at strengthening North Korea's defensive capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 11-10-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 16:30 IST
North Korea Unveils Its Most Powerful Missile Yet at Anniversary Parade
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a significant military display, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un introduced the Hwasong-20 ICBM at a parade marking the 80th anniversary of the Workers' Party.

Joined by notable delegates from China, Russia, and Vietnam, Kim's parade underscored his aim to extend North Korea's diplomatic reach and military strength.

The ceremony, capturing the eyes of thousands, manifested North Korea's ongoing focus on developing formidable nuclear and conventional arsenals, as Kim seeks greater strategic influence against Western powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy and Caste: IPS Officer's Alleged Suicide Sparks Outrage

Tragedy and Caste: IPS Officer's Alleged Suicide Sparks Outrage

 India
2
NIFTEM-K and IIT Hyderabad Forge Pathway to Food Tech Advancements

NIFTEM-K and IIT Hyderabad Forge Pathway to Food Tech Advancements

 India
3
Urgent Plea to Protect DPS Flamingo Lake

Urgent Plea to Protect DPS Flamingo Lake

 India
4
India's Mariculture: A Rising Tide to Meet Seafood Demand

India's Mariculture: A Rising Tide to Meet Seafood Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025