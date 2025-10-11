North Korea Unveils Its Most Powerful Missile Yet at Anniversary Parade
At a grand military parade, North Korea debuted its new Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile, amid Kim Jong Un's diplomatic outreach to China, Russia, and Vietnam. The event, marking the 80th anniversary of the Workers' Party, showcased Kim's developing arsenal aimed at strengthening North Korea's defensive capabilities.
In a significant military display, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un introduced the Hwasong-20 ICBM at a parade marking the 80th anniversary of the Workers' Party.
Joined by notable delegates from China, Russia, and Vietnam, Kim's parade underscored his aim to extend North Korea's diplomatic reach and military strength.
The ceremony, capturing the eyes of thousands, manifested North Korea's ongoing focus on developing formidable nuclear and conventional arsenals, as Kim seeks greater strategic influence against Western powers.
