Controversy Sparks Over Afghan Minister Visit Amidst Taliban Allegations

Samajwadi MP Zia Ur Rehman criticized the government's double standards as Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visited India. Previously, an FIR was filed against MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq for supporting the Taliban. The visit highlighted perceived discrepancies in handling interactions with the Taliban, drawing attention to political tensions.

In a striking critique, Samajwadi MP Zia Ur Rehman has accused the Uttar Pradesh government of double standards following the visit of Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. The visit, marked by heightened security measures, stirred controversy given past criticisms of Taliban affiliations.

Muttaqi, the first senior Taliban minister to visit India since their ascendancy four years ago, toured significant Islamic sites, including Darul Uloom Deoband. Despite India's non-recognition of the Taliban, the visit received official protocol, underscoring diplomatic and political complexities.

The situation is further complicated by previous charges against MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq, who faced sedition charges for remarks perceived as supportive of the Taliban. The episode raises questions about the consistency of the state's response to Taliban-related discourse.

