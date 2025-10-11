Sebastien Lecornu: The Soldier Monk of French Politics
Sebastien Lecornu, a discreet but loyal figure in French politics, was reappointed by President Emmanuel Macron just days after resigning. Despite criticism and opposition, Lecornu's modest and humble demeanor has gained him popularity. Known for his willingness to compromise, Lecornu is tasked with passing the 2026 budget.
Former Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, who recently resigned, marked his return to French politics, positioning himself as a 'soldier monk' ready to serve if needed by President Emmanuel Macron. Despite criticism, Lecornu's humble nature has garnered significant support, elevating him to one of France's most popular politicians.
Lecornu's reappointment by Macron, just days after his resignation, has sparked a controversy, with some critics labeling the move as 'absurd'. Despite these reactions, many admire his modesty and humility, contrasting sharply with President Macron's typical image.
Known for his flexibility in political reforms and dedication, Lecornu appeals to various political factions. This quality is seen as crucial for passing the 2026 budget bill and sustaining the government amidst threats of a snap election led by Marine Le Pen's far-right party.

