Sebastien Lecornu: The Soldier Monk of French Politics

Former Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, who recently resigned, marked his return to French politics, positioning himself as a 'soldier monk' ready to serve if needed by President Emmanuel Macron. Despite criticism, Lecornu's humble nature has garnered significant support, elevating him to one of France's most popular politicians.

Lecornu's reappointment by Macron, just days after his resignation, has sparked a controversy, with some critics labeling the move as 'absurd'. Despite these reactions, many admire his modesty and humility, contrasting sharply with President Macron's typical image.

Known for his flexibility in political reforms and dedication, Lecornu appeals to various political factions. This quality is seen as crucial for passing the 2026 budget bill and sustaining the government amidst threats of a snap election led by Marine Le Pen's far-right party.

(With inputs from agencies.)