TMC's Political Path: Prioritize Politics Over Pastimes, Urges Veteran MP

Veteran TMC MP Saugata Roy has sparked a debate by urging his party to prioritize political strategy over organizing public events like fairs and tournaments as West Bengal approaches assembly elections. He emphasized the importance of focusing on political activities to maintain the party's way forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-10-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 17:34 IST
In a provocative statement, seasoned Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy has urged his party to shift its attention from organizing fairs and tournaments to effectively strategizing for the forthcoming West Bengal assembly elections.

Roy's comments were made during a 'Bijoya Sammilani' at Baranagar, sparking reactions from hundreds of TMC supporters, as well as drawing criticism from opposition parties who have long accused the Trinamool Congress of prioritizing 'khela and mela' over development issues.

The veteran politician stressed the urgency of focusing on political maneuvers, stating that neglecting these could lead to the party losing its political essence, especially with the elections just six months away.

(With inputs from agencies.)

