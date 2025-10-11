TMC's Political Path: Prioritize Politics Over Pastimes, Urges Veteran MP

In a provocative statement, seasoned Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy has urged his party to shift its attention from organizing fairs and tournaments to effectively strategizing for the forthcoming West Bengal assembly elections.

Roy's comments were made during a 'Bijoya Sammilani' at Baranagar, sparking reactions from hundreds of TMC supporters, as well as drawing criticism from opposition parties who have long accused the Trinamool Congress of prioritizing 'khela and mela' over development issues.

The veteran politician stressed the urgency of focusing on political maneuvers, stating that neglecting these could lead to the party losing its political essence, especially with the elections just six months away.

