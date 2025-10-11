Controversy Brews Over Alleged Political Nexus in Kerala's Life Mission Scandal
The Congress alleges a secretive collaboration between Kerala's ruling CPI(M) and BJP, following claims of leniency by the Enforcement Directorate towards the Chief Minister's son in a corruption investigation linked to the Life Mission project. The CPI(M) dismisses these claims as politically motivated.
- Country:
- India
The Congress has accused Kerala's ruling CPI(M) and the BJP of a tacit partnership after reports surfaced that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had quietly issued a notice to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's son in a money laundering case but chose not to interrogate him.
The case concerns the Life Mission project, linked to the Kerala government's initiative to build apartments for flood-affected families. In contrast to its usual publicity of actions, the ED reportedly kept this notice under wraps. The Congress criticized this approach, noting the ED's contrasting vigorous actions in cases involving opposition leaders.
CPI(M) Education Minister Sivankutty rejected the Congress's claims as unfounded political conspiracies. As Kerala approaches elections, he argued the timing of these allegations intends to tarnish the Left Democratic Front's reputation. However, senior Congress leaders continue to demand transparency and detailed explanations from the government.
ALSO READ
Congress Accuses CPI(M)-BJP 'Nexus' in Kerala Money Laundering Case Involving CM's Son
Empathy and Vigilance: Kerala's Police Force Transformation
Kerala's Educational Crossroads: Church-State Tensions Over Teacher Appointments
Kerala on Alert: IMD Warns of Intense Downpour
Unibound Catalyst to Transform Kerala with Rs 870 Crore Education and Tourism Project