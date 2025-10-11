Left Menu

Nepal’s President Hospitalised, Gen Z Dialogue Postponed

Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel was hospitalized due to a severe headache and vomiting, resulting in the postponement of a scheduled dialogue with Gen Z representatives. His condition is stable, but past health issues required treatment in India. Gen Z protests previously resulted in significant casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 11-10-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 18:12 IST
Nepal’s President Hospitalised, Gen Z Dialogue Postponed
Ramchandra Paudel
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel, aged 80, was hospitalized after experiencing a sudden headache and nausea on Saturday. Sources at the President's Office reported that his condition remains stable.

The incident led to the postponement of important discussions with Gen Z representatives, which have been rescheduled for Monday. Paudel's health is being closely monitored by doctors, while the political implications linger.

This recent health scare is not the first for President Paudel; he was airlifted to India earlier this year for treatment of a chest ailment. Meanwhile, the demands of the Gen Z protesters include legal actions against police brutality during massive protests in September, which saw 76 fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Former CISF Officer Arrested for Fake Job Racket in Mumbai

Former CISF Officer Arrested for Fake Job Racket in Mumbai

 India
2
Australia vs. India: A Clash to Watch in Women's World Cup

Australia vs. India: A Clash to Watch in Women's World Cup

 Global
3
Nat Sciver-Brunt Sets Record with Fifth World Cup Century

Nat Sciver-Brunt Sets Record with Fifth World Cup Century

 Sri Lanka
4
Delhi's Firecracker Dilemma: Balancing Tradition and Pollution

Delhi's Firecracker Dilemma: Balancing Tradition and Pollution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025