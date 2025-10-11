Nepal’s President Hospitalised, Gen Z Dialogue Postponed

Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel, aged 80, was hospitalized after experiencing a sudden headache and nausea on Saturday. Sources at the President's Office reported that his condition remains stable.

The incident led to the postponement of important discussions with Gen Z representatives, which have been rescheduled for Monday. Paudel's health is being closely monitored by doctors, while the political implications linger.

This recent health scare is not the first for President Paudel; he was airlifted to India earlier this year for treatment of a chest ailment. Meanwhile, the demands of the Gen Z protesters include legal actions against police brutality during massive protests in September, which saw 76 fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)