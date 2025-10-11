Left Menu

Zelenskiy and Trump: Strengthening Ukraine's Energy Defense

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a positive discussion about Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy system, focusing on improving air defense. They addressed possible agreements and strategies to fortify Ukraine's defenses, as mentioned by Zelenskiy on social media platform X.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 11-10-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 18:53 IST
Zelenskiy and Trump: Strengthening Ukraine's Energy Defense
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant conversation on Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine talked with U.S. President Donald Trump, centering around the ongoing Russian assaults on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The dialogue was described by Zelenskiy as "positive and productive," focusing on ways to enhance Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

On the social media platform X, Zelenskiy highlighted discussions about strategic agreements and ideas to further bolster Ukraine's defensive measures against Russian aggressions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turmoil in Ivory Coast: Protests, Arrests, and Presidential Ambitions

Turmoil in Ivory Coast: Protests, Arrests, and Presidential Ambitions

 Cote d'Ivoire
2
Tutor's Violent Outburst: Assault Over Homework

Tutor's Violent Outburst: Assault Over Homework

 India
3
ADR Defends Alleged False Affidavit in Supreme Court Amidst Electoral Roll Controversy

ADR Defends Alleged False Affidavit in Supreme Court Amidst Electoral Roll C...

 India
4
Historic May 13 Square in Madagascar Reopens Amid Protests

Historic May 13 Square in Madagascar Reopens Amid Protests

 Madagascar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025