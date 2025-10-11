Zelenskiy and Trump: Strengthening Ukraine's Energy Defense

In a significant conversation on Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine talked with U.S. President Donald Trump, centering around the ongoing Russian assaults on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The dialogue was described by Zelenskiy as "positive and productive," focusing on ways to enhance Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

On the social media platform X, Zelenskiy highlighted discussions about strategic agreements and ideas to further bolster Ukraine's defensive measures against Russian aggressions.

(With inputs from agencies.)