Zelenskiy and Trump: Strengthening Ukraine's Energy Defense
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a positive discussion about Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy system, focusing on improving air defense. They addressed possible agreements and strategies to fortify Ukraine's defenses, as mentioned by Zelenskiy on social media platform X.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 11-10-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 18:53 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a significant conversation on Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine talked with U.S. President Donald Trump, centering around the ongoing Russian assaults on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
The dialogue was described by Zelenskiy as "positive and productive," focusing on ways to enhance Ukraine's air defense capabilities.
On the social media platform X, Zelenskiy highlighted discussions about strategic agreements and ideas to further bolster Ukraine's defensive measures against Russian aggressions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Trump
- Ukraine
- energy
- defense
- Russia
- U.S.
- air defense
- agreements
- strategy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukrainian Drones Target Bashneft Refinery: No Safe Havens in Russia's Rear
RAF Joins NATO for Border Patrol Amid Russian Incursions
Power Restored After Intense Russian Strikes Leave Ukraine in Darkness
NATO Unity: Joint Air Patrols Over Russian Borders
Trump's Tariff Tactics: U.S.-China Trade Tensions Escalate