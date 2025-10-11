Left Menu

Himachal Unveils Development Projects Amid Political Tensions

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched new development projects in Karsog, including a milk plant, a 66 KV substation, and improved educational facilities. Amid these announcements, political tensions rise with the BJP over borrowing permissions and financial aid from the central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 11-10-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 20:05 IST
Himachal Unveils Development Projects Amid Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable push for regional development, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a series of transformative projects in the Karsog Assembly constituency. Among the highlights are the construction of a new milk processing plant and a 66 KV substation, both aimed at boosting local infrastructure and economy.

Education and healthcare have also received attention, with the conversion of Tibban and Pangna schools into CBSE-affiliated institutions, and the appointment of a radiologist at the Karsog Hospital. Further development initiatives include improving the Tattapani-Bakhrout road, opening new Patwar Circles, and introducing AI and machine learning courses at a local ITI.

However, these announcements are shadowed by political disputes. Sukhu accused BJP leaders of blocking borrowing permissions from the central government, which he argued were readily available during their rule. The Chief Minister also criticized the Centre for withholding financial assistance following the announcement of the Old Pension Scheme and loan limitations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turmoil in Ivory Coast: Protests, Arrests, and Presidential Ambitions

Turmoil in Ivory Coast: Protests, Arrests, and Presidential Ambitions

 Cote d'Ivoire
2
Tutor's Violent Outburst: Assault Over Homework

Tutor's Violent Outburst: Assault Over Homework

 India
3
ADR Defends Alleged False Affidavit in Supreme Court Amidst Electoral Roll Controversy

ADR Defends Alleged False Affidavit in Supreme Court Amidst Electoral Roll C...

 India
4
Historic May 13 Square in Madagascar Reopens Amid Protests

Historic May 13 Square in Madagascar Reopens Amid Protests

 Madagascar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025