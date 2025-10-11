Himachal Unveils Development Projects Amid Political Tensions

In a notable push for regional development, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a series of transformative projects in the Karsog Assembly constituency. Among the highlights are the construction of a new milk processing plant and a 66 KV substation, both aimed at boosting local infrastructure and economy.

Education and healthcare have also received attention, with the conversion of Tibban and Pangna schools into CBSE-affiliated institutions, and the appointment of a radiologist at the Karsog Hospital. Further development initiatives include improving the Tattapani-Bakhrout road, opening new Patwar Circles, and introducing AI and machine learning courses at a local ITI.

However, these announcements are shadowed by political disputes. Sukhu accused BJP leaders of blocking borrowing permissions from the central government, which he argued were readily available during their rule. The Chief Minister also criticized the Centre for withholding financial assistance following the announcement of the Old Pension Scheme and loan limitations.

(With inputs from agencies.)