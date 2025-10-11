Battle for Bihar: New Party Challenges Political Titans

In the political whirlwind of Bihar's upcoming assembly elections, the debutant Jan Suraaj Party, spearheaded by Prashant Kishor, is emerging as a formidable contender against the established NDA government and the opposition INDIA bloc.

Launching its campaign from Raghopur, Kishor's party challenges prominent figures including RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, with Kishor acutely aware of the potential electoral impact.

Meanwhile, the NDA faces internal friction over seat-sharing arrangements, with BJP allies showing dismay amid ongoing talks in Delhi. As battle lines are drawn, Bihar's political landscape brims with intense rivalry and strategic maneuvering.

(With inputs from agencies.)