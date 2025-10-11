DPAP Opts Out of Bypolls: Focuses on Broader Mission in Jammu & Kashmir

The Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) has announced it will refrain from contesting the forthcoming bypolls in Budgam and Nagrota Assembly seats, said its chairman and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The decision to skip the bypolls follows comprehensive consultations and ground-level assessments, which indicated limited organizational strength within these constituencies. Azad emphasized the party's choice to consolidate efforts elsewhere would better align with their mission to restore democratic dignity and development across Jammu and Kashmir.

Looking beyond electoral politics, Azad reiterated the demand for the reinstatement of full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir and urged the central government to deliver a financial relief package for flood victims, emphasizing that residents' welfare should not be overshadowed by political agendas.

