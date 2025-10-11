Left Menu

DPAP Opts Out of Bypolls: Focuses on Broader Mission in Jammu & Kashmir

The Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) will not participate in the upcoming bypolls for Budgam and Nagrota Assembly seats. The decision stems from perceived insufficient organizational strength in these areas. DPAP aims to focus on restoring democratic dignity and development in Jammu and Kashmir instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-10-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 21:58 IST
DPAP Opts Out of Bypolls: Focuses on Broader Mission in Jammu & Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

The Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) has announced it will refrain from contesting the forthcoming bypolls in Budgam and Nagrota Assembly seats, said its chairman and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The decision to skip the bypolls follows comprehensive consultations and ground-level assessments, which indicated limited organizational strength within these constituencies. Azad emphasized the party's choice to consolidate efforts elsewhere would better align with their mission to restore democratic dignity and development across Jammu and Kashmir.

Looking beyond electoral politics, Azad reiterated the demand for the reinstatement of full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir and urged the central government to deliver a financial relief package for flood victims, emphasizing that residents' welfare should not be overshadowed by political agendas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cross-Border Heroin Bust in Rajasthan

Cross-Border Heroin Bust in Rajasthan

 India
2
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Champions Democracy and Global Unity at Commonwealth Conference

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Champions Democracy and Global Unity at Commonwea...

 India
3
Tadej Pogacar's Legendary Fifth Giro di Lombardia Victory

Tadej Pogacar's Legendary Fifth Giro di Lombardia Victory

 Global
4
Trump Ensures Troops Get Paid Amid Shutdown

Trump Ensures Troops Get Paid Amid Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025