Political Turmoil Erupts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Resignation Standoff and No-Confidence Threats

Political tensions rise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as Chief Minister Gandapur's resignation faces scrutiny. Confusion persists over its acceptance, sparking discussions within PTI about a possible no-confidence motion. Governor Kundi acknowledges receipt, while PTI opposes any unconstitutional power shifts amid threats of installing an illegitimate government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 11-10-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 21:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a dramatic political development, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has resigned, but confusion surrounds the acceptance of his resignation.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi confirmed receipt, and PTI considers a no-confidence motion, fearing unconstitutional changes in provincial leadership.

The political scenario remains tense, with parties vying for control in the volatile province.

(With inputs from agencies.)

