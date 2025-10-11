Political Turmoil Erupts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Resignation Standoff and No-Confidence Threats
Political tensions rise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as Chief Minister Gandapur's resignation faces scrutiny. Confusion persists over its acceptance, sparking discussions within PTI about a possible no-confidence motion. Governor Kundi acknowledges receipt, while PTI opposes any unconstitutional power shifts amid threats of installing an illegitimate government.
In a dramatic political development, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has resigned, but confusion surrounds the acceptance of his resignation.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi confirmed receipt, and PTI considers a no-confidence motion, fearing unconstitutional changes in provincial leadership.
The political scenario remains tense, with parties vying for control in the volatile province.
