Political Turmoil Erupts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Resignation Standoff and No-Confidence Threats

In a dramatic political development, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has resigned, but confusion surrounds the acceptance of his resignation.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi confirmed receipt, and PTI considers a no-confidence motion, fearing unconstitutional changes in provincial leadership.

The political scenario remains tense, with parties vying for control in the volatile province.

(With inputs from agencies.)