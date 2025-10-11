Political Heavyweights Unite Ahead of Maharashtra Civic Elections

An all-party delegation featuring notable political figures such as NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, and MNS president Raj Thackeray, is poised to meet Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer on October 14, as they gear up for the upcoming civic body elections, according to MP Sanjay Raut.

The delegation will also include State Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal, Ajit Nawale of the CPI, Prakash Reddy of the CPM, and Jayant Patil of the Peasants and Workers Party, with an invitation extended to Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi. Additionally, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and leaders from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena were encouraged to join, as stated by Raut.

Though the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is not part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, Raj Thackeray will still participate. Raut, a Sena (UBT) leader, emphasized the importance of holding the Election Commission accountable, despite claiming it operates under political pressure. Following their meeting, the delegation will conduct a press conference at the Yashwantrao Pratishthan auditorium.

(With inputs from agencies.)