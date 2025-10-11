Left Menu

Political Heavyweights Unite Ahead of Maharashtra Civic Elections

An all-party delegation, featuring prominent leaders like Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, is set to meet Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer prior to the civic elections. Despite differing political affiliations, these leaders aim to present a united front amidst concerns of political influence on the Election Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-10-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 22:52 IST
Political Heavyweights Unite Ahead of Maharashtra Civic Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An all-party delegation featuring notable political figures such as NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, and MNS president Raj Thackeray, is poised to meet Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer on October 14, as they gear up for the upcoming civic body elections, according to MP Sanjay Raut.

The delegation will also include State Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal, Ajit Nawale of the CPI, Prakash Reddy of the CPM, and Jayant Patil of the Peasants and Workers Party, with an invitation extended to Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi. Additionally, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and leaders from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena were encouraged to join, as stated by Raut.

Though the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is not part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, Raj Thackeray will still participate. Raut, a Sena (UBT) leader, emphasized the importance of holding the Election Commission accountable, despite claiming it operates under political pressure. Following their meeting, the delegation will conduct a press conference at the Yashwantrao Pratishthan auditorium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Champions Democracy and Global Unity at Commonwealth Conference

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Champions Democracy and Global Unity at Commonwea...

 India
2
Tadej Pogacar's Legendary Fifth Giro di Lombardia Victory

Tadej Pogacar's Legendary Fifth Giro di Lombardia Victory

 Global
3
Trump Ensures Troops Get Paid Amid Shutdown

Trump Ensures Troops Get Paid Amid Shutdown

 Global
4
High-Profile Arrest in Businessman's Murder Case: All Accused Nabbed

High-Profile Arrest in Businessman's Murder Case: All Accused Nabbed

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025