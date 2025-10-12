Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia: A Pillar in BJP's Foundation
On her birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia, a pivotal figure in the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Remembered for her dedication to cultural roots and political strength, Scindia was a seven-term Lok Sabha member from Gwalior.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia on her birth anniversary, acknowledging her pivotal role in the Bharatiya Janata Party's formation.
Modi emphasized her dedication to societal service and contribution to the BJP's predecessor, the Jana Sangh.
Scindia, known for her cultural advocacy, was a seven-time Lok Sabha MP.
