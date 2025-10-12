Left Menu

Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia: A Pillar in BJP's Foundation

On her birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia, a pivotal figure in the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Remembered for her dedication to cultural roots and political strength, Scindia was a seven-term Lok Sabha member from Gwalior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 09:28 IST
