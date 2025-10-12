BJP Shakes Up Rajya Sabha Elections in J&K with New Candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday revealed its candidates for the pivotal Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, selecting its regional president Sat Pal Sharma as a key contender. With elections slated for October 24, the BJP aims to create a formidable opposition against the National Conference-Congress coalition.

Joining Sharma are candidates Ghulam Mohammed Mir and Rakesh Mahajan, forming a strategic trio aiming to secure a foothold in the Union Territory. The Election Commission has already released multiple notifications concerning the October elections, setting the stage for a significant political showdown.

The assembly power dynamics currently favor the National Conference-Congress alliance in three seats, with the BJP holding potential in one. The BJP's strategy includes mobilizing support from opposition MLAs, promising an intense electoral campaign.