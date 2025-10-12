Left Menu

BJP Shakes Up Rajya Sabha Elections in J&K with New Candidates

The BJP has announced candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, including its unit president Sat Pal Sharma. The elections are poised for a dynamic contest as the BJP aims to secure support from other parties’ MLAs, with competition from the National Conference-Congress alliance.

Updated: 12-10-2025 10:30 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday revealed its candidates for the pivotal Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, selecting its regional president Sat Pal Sharma as a key contender. With elections slated for October 24, the BJP aims to create a formidable opposition against the National Conference-Congress coalition.

Joining Sharma are candidates Ghulam Mohammed Mir and Rakesh Mahajan, forming a strategic trio aiming to secure a foothold in the Union Territory. The Election Commission has already released multiple notifications concerning the October elections, setting the stage for a significant political showdown.

The assembly power dynamics currently favor the National Conference-Congress alliance in three seats, with the BJP holding potential in one. The BJP's strategy includes mobilizing support from opposition MLAs, promising an intense electoral campaign.

