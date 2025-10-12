Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: Afghan Minister's Agra Visit Abruptly Cancelled

The visit of Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to Agra was cancelled, with no reasons disclosed by officials. Muttaqi intended to tour the Taj Mahal before returning to Delhi. The trip marks the first by a senior Taliban minister to India after a four-year hiatus since the Taliban's ascension.

The visit of Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to Agra on Sunday was unexpectedly cancelled, according to official sources. Officials in Agra did not provide any reasons for this abrupt change in plans.

Muttaqi, who arrived in New Delhi last Thursday for a six-day trip, was the first senior Taliban minister to visit India following the group's return to power four years ago. While in India, he also visited Darul Uloom Deoband in Saharanpur, a significant Islamic seminary in South Asia.

Relations between India and Afghanistan remain tense, aligning in part due to strained relations with Pakistan, primarily over issues like cross-border terrorism. The protocol department of the district administration confirmed the cancellation of Muttaqi's planned visit to the iconic Taj Mahal.

