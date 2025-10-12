Left Menu

Key World Leaders Unite at Middle East Peace Summit

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is heading to Egypt for the Middle East peace summit. Notable attendees include U.S. President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and French President Emmanuel Macron. The summit is set to kick off with a ceasefire plan initiated by Trump, involving prisoner releases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 12-10-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 12:08 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is making his way to Egypt to participate in an important Middle East peace summit, according to reports from NTV on Sunday. This pivotal meeting will host global leaders such as U.S. President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The summit marks an initial step in executing a comprehensive ceasefire plan proposed by President Trump. The first phase, set to commence by Monday, involves the release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

This gathering of influential figures emphasizes the global effort and commitment needed to stabilize the region and bring about lasting peace through diplomatic dialogue.

