China and North Korea Tighten Bonds Amidst Global Uncertainties

China has signaled its intent to enhance its ties with North Korea, aiming to bolster strategic cooperation in both regional and international spheres. This development was relayed through a letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as reported by North Korean state media KCNA.

President Xi's message came as a response to Kim's congratulatory note on the occasion of the anniversary of the foundation of the Communist Party of China. Both nations are portrayed as 'good neighbors, good friends,' who share a common destiny and mutual support, reflecting an ongoing strengthening of their bilateral relations.

This diplomatic exchange underscores a deepening of strategic cooperation, with both China and North Korea committed to fortifying their alliance amidst evolving global dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)