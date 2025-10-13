Bihar Alliance Dynamics: JD(U) and BJP's Strategic Seat-Sharing Strategy Unveiled

In a significant political development, the JD(U) and BJP have reached a seat-sharing agreement for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. The deal sees both parties contesting 101 seats each out of the 243 available, with allocations made to smaller allies.

The discussions, held at JD(U) president Sanjay Kumar Jha's residence, included addressing internal dissatisfaction. State minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Nabin played down concerns over seat allocations, emphasizing party unity.

Tensions emerged as former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi expressed displeasure over his party's seat count. Despite the internal discord, the NDA is pushing forward with candidate finalizations, anticipating rapid announcements from the BJP's central leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)