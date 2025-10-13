Bihar Alliance Dynamics: JD(U) and BJP's Strategic Seat-Sharing Strategy Unveiled
The JD(U) and BJP have agreed to contest 101 seats each in the Bihar assembly elections, allowing smaller allies, including the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), more representation. Despite tensions over seat allocations, party leaders maintain a united front while finalizing candidates for the upcoming nominations.
In a significant political development, the JD(U) and BJP have reached a seat-sharing agreement for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. The deal sees both parties contesting 101 seats each out of the 243 available, with allocations made to smaller allies.
The discussions, held at JD(U) president Sanjay Kumar Jha's residence, included addressing internal dissatisfaction. State minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Nabin played down concerns over seat allocations, emphasizing party unity.
Tensions emerged as former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi expressed displeasure over his party's seat count. Despite the internal discord, the NDA is pushing forward with candidate finalizations, anticipating rapid announcements from the BJP's central leadership.
