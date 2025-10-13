Political Tensions Rise as Jammu and Kashmir RS Polls Approach

The political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir is heating up as the Rajya Sabha elections approach, with AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir voicing discontent regarding candidate selections by the National Conference.

Speaking in Anantnag, Mir was adamant that the BJP would struggle to gain support from non-BJP MLAs amidst internal party issues, citing a lack of confidence-building prior to candidate nominations.

An additional Rajya Sabha bypoll will occur on the same date, October 24, to fill a vacancy from Punjab. The Congress had hoped for a safer seat from its alliance partner but stepped back after not receiving one.

(With inputs from agencies.)