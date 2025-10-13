Political Tensions Rise as Jammu and Kashmir RS Polls Approach
Ghulam Ahmad Mir criticized the National Conference for not consulting with ally parties before finalizing candidates for the Jammu and Kashmir Rajya Sabha polls. With elections scheduled for October 24, Mir is confident that the BJP will not secure votes from non-BJP MLAs due to internal issues.
- Country:
- India
The political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir is heating up as the Rajya Sabha elections approach, with AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir voicing discontent regarding candidate selections by the National Conference.
Speaking in Anantnag, Mir was adamant that the BJP would struggle to gain support from non-BJP MLAs amidst internal party issues, citing a lack of confidence-building prior to candidate nominations.
An additional Rajya Sabha bypoll will occur on the same date, October 24, to fill a vacancy from Punjab. The Congress had hoped for a safer seat from its alliance partner but stepped back after not receiving one.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Promises Unfulfilled: BJP Criticizes Congress in Himachal Pradesh
BJD Condemns Gang Rape, Accuses BJP of Silence
Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav to contest Bihar polls from Mahua as his Janshakti Janta Dal announces candidates for 21 seats.
Omar Abdullah Challenges BJP's Rajya Sabha Ambitions in J&K
Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Promoting Black Marketing