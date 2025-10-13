Left Menu

Netanyahu Declines Summit Invitation Amid Gaza War Talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not attend the Cairo summit aimed at ending the Gaza war. Despite being invited by U.S. President Donald Trump, Netanyahu declined due to the proximity of a Jewish holiday. The summit seeks to solidify peace agreements among regional leaders.

Updated: 13-10-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 16:07 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced his decision not to attend Monday's pivotal summit in Egypt, aimed at addressing the ongoing Gaza conflict, according to his office.

Despite receiving an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to join global leaders in Sharm el-Sheikh, Netanyahu cited the proximity to a Jewish holiday as a reason for his absence. His statement expressed gratitude to President Trump for the invitation and his peace efforts.

An Egyptian presidential spokesperson previously confirmed that both Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Netanyahu were anticipated to participate in the summit, reinforcing their commitment to ending the Gaza war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

