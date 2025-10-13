Historic Ceasefire and Prisoner Exchange in the Middle East

The Middle East witnessed a landmark moment as Israel began receiving the final 20 living hostages held by Hamas. Concurrently, Israel released nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners as part of a breakthrough Gaza ceasefire deal.

US President Donald Trump arrived in Tel Aviv on Monday, greeted with a red carpet welcome, to address Israel's parliament in Jerusalem before heading to Egypt for a pivotal ceremony celebrating the ceasefire accord.

Humanitarian aid is poised to flow into Gaza, with preparations for increased assistance underway. The ceasefire, brokered by the Trump administration, marks the first phase of a peace plan amid a two-year conflict that has wreaked devastation across Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)