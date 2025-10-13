Jammu and Kashmir Elections: A Political Litmus Test
Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, highlights that the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections will showcase the political alliances in the Union Territory. With vacant seats since 2021, the October elections will determine BJP's support, amid claims of influence through money and power.
The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, has stated that the forthcoming elections to fill four vacant Rajya Sabha seats will serve as an indicator of political alliances, showing which parties support or oppose the BJP.
The biennial elections, which will be held on October 24, follow a vacancy since 2021. Abdullah asserted that the BJP lacks backing from any political party and would need to rely on external influences, such as money and muscle power, to secure a win.
Omar Abdullah also announced that his party, the National Conference, would field a candidate, expressing confidence in their chances. Responding to a potential sidelining of the NC President, Abdullah firmly stated Farooq Abdullah's enduring significance as a political leader.
(With inputs from agencies.)
