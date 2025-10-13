Left Menu

Trump and Xi Set to De-escalate Tensions at Korea Meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are poised to meet in South Korea, marking a shift in trade tensions. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that trade tariffs have been delayed until November, underscoring a thaw in economic hostilities between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 16:48 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea, following a period of de-escalated trade tensions. This potential thaw comes after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed that tariffs, initially slated for earlier implementation, have been postponed to November 1.

Bessent, speaking to Fox Business Network, emphasized that recent discussions have substantially eased trade hostilities, paving the way for this crucial meeting. "We have substantially de-escalated," he stated, marking a hopeful turn in the U.S.-China economic narrative.

The upcoming meeting between Trump and Xi in Korea signifies a pivotal moment in international trade relations, with potential wide-reaching implications for global markets as both nations seek to align strategies moving forward.

