Controversy Unfolds in West Bengal over Alleged Gang Rape Case
Two more arrests have been made in a gang rape case involving a medical student in West Bengal, raising political tensions. Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari alleges evidence destruction, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee promises strict action. The case has ignited a political firestorm in poll-bound West Bengal.
Two additional suspects were apprehended in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 23-year-old medical student in Durgapur, West Bengal, increasing the total number of arrests to five, according to police statements on Monday.
The incident has escalated into a political clash as Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari accuses the ruling government of attempting to 'destroy evidence' related to the crime, labeling the arrests as 'eyewash.'
The case has not only stirred political tensions but also drawn public outrage, with the West Bengal Chief Minister assuring stringent measures against the offenders, amid allegations of a potential cover-up involving local political figures.
