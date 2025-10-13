Congress Accuses RSS as IT Professional's Suicide Sparks Controversy

The Congress party has launched a scathing attack on both the Central and Kerala state governments over the alleged suicide of an IT professional, Anandu Aji, highlighting claims that the RSS was involved in his purported sexual abuse. The controversy has sparked a political storm, with demands for a meticulous probe.

While the RSS has maintained silence, the BJP has accused the Congress of creating a 'fake narrative' to politicize the unfortunate event. Anandu Aji's alleged social media post, citing sexual abuse within RSS camps since childhood, propelled the Congress to demand RSS's inclusion in the FIR.

Congress leaders, questioning the silence of Prime Minister Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, decry what they perceive as systemic fear of an unregistered organization. They insist on a fair and transparent inquiry into the IT professional's untimely demise, while BJP spokespersons counter by labeling these claims as politically motivated.

