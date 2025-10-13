Left Menu

Congress Accuses RSS as IT Professional's Suicide Sparks Controversy

The Congress criticizes the Centre and Kerala governments after an IT professional's alleged suicide, raising questions about sexual abuse claims involving the RSS. The party demands the inclusion of RSS in the FIR and seeks an impartial inquiry. BJP rebuffs Congress for politicizing the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 17:41 IST
Congress Accuses RSS as IT Professional's Suicide Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has launched a scathing attack on both the Central and Kerala state governments over the alleged suicide of an IT professional, Anandu Aji, highlighting claims that the RSS was involved in his purported sexual abuse. The controversy has sparked a political storm, with demands for a meticulous probe.

While the RSS has maintained silence, the BJP has accused the Congress of creating a 'fake narrative' to politicize the unfortunate event. Anandu Aji's alleged social media post, citing sexual abuse within RSS camps since childhood, propelled the Congress to demand RSS's inclusion in the FIR.

Congress leaders, questioning the silence of Prime Minister Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, decry what they perceive as systemic fear of an unregistered organization. They insist on a fair and transparent inquiry into the IT professional's untimely demise, while BJP spokespersons counter by labeling these claims as politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tejashwi Yadav Navigates Seat-Sharing Talks in Pre-Election Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav Navigates Seat-Sharing Talks in Pre-Election Bihar

 India
2
Tamil Nadu's Elephant Conservation Debate: NGO Raises Concerns Over Contract

Tamil Nadu's Elephant Conservation Debate: NGO Raises Concerns Over Contract

 India
3
Sarkozy's Downfall: A Tale of Corruption and Consequences

Sarkozy's Downfall: A Tale of Corruption and Consequences

 France
4
Karur Stampede Probe Sparks Judicial Controversy

Karur Stampede Probe Sparks Judicial Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025