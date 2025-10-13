Left Menu

Jan Suraaj Party Reveals New List of Diverse Candidates

The Jan Suraaj Party unveiled its second list of candidates for the Bihar assembly elections, covering 65 constituencies. With a focus on inclusivity, the party highlighted diverse representation among candidates, including weaker sections, OBCs, Muslims, and notable figures like Kamlesh Paswan and Abhay Kant Jha. The Raghopur seat remains undecided.

The Jan Suraaj Party has announced a new roster of candidates, introducing 65 contenders for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. Notably, the party remains tight-lipped about its representative for the high-profile Raghopur seat, rumored to feature party founder Prashant Kishor against RJD's Tejashwi Yadav.

At a press briefing, Kishor declared that with the latest list, the party has rolled out nominees for a total of 116 out of 243 available seats in the state. Previously, the party disclosed nominees for 51 seats, while plans for the remaining 127 seats are forthcoming.

This slate of nominees underscores the party's inclusive approach, with 31 candidates from extremely weaker sections, 21 from Other Backwards Classes, and another 21 Muslims. Among the noteworthy candidates is Kamlesh Paswan in Harnaut and advocate Abhay Kant Jha in Bhagalpur, along with other distinguished figures vying for key constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

