Left Menu

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Trial

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has called on Israeli President Isaac Herzog to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who currently faces trial on corruption charges, including allegations related to cigars and champagne. Trump dismissed the importance of these allegations during a speech to Israel's parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 17:51 IST
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Trial
Donald Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Israeli President Isaac Herzog to extend a pardon to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption charges.

During a speech to the Israeli parliament on Monday, Trump downplayed the significance of the allegations against Netanyahu, which include fraud charges related to expensive gifts like cigars and champagne.

Trump's comments have sparked debates on international perspectives regarding the Israeli legal proceedings and the potential implications of a presidential pardon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tejashwi Yadav Navigates Seat-Sharing Talks in Pre-Election Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav Navigates Seat-Sharing Talks in Pre-Election Bihar

 India
2
Tamil Nadu's Elephant Conservation Debate: NGO Raises Concerns Over Contract

Tamil Nadu's Elephant Conservation Debate: NGO Raises Concerns Over Contract

 India
3
Sarkozy's Downfall: A Tale of Corruption and Consequences

Sarkozy's Downfall: A Tale of Corruption and Consequences

 France
4
Karur Stampede Probe Sparks Judicial Controversy

Karur Stampede Probe Sparks Judicial Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025