Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Trial

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Israeli President Isaac Herzog to extend a pardon to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption charges.

During a speech to the Israeli parliament on Monday, Trump downplayed the significance of the allegations against Netanyahu, which include fraud charges related to expensive gifts like cigars and champagne.

Trump's comments have sparked debates on international perspectives regarding the Israeli legal proceedings and the potential implications of a presidential pardon.

