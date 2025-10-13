Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Trial
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has called on Israeli President Isaac Herzog to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who currently faces trial on corruption charges, including allegations related to cigars and champagne. Trump dismissed the importance of these allegations during a speech to Israel's parliament.
Updated: 13-10-2025 17:51 IST
Trump's comments have sparked debates on international perspectives regarding the Israeli legal proceedings and the potential implications of a presidential pardon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
