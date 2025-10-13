Left Menu

Former PM HD Deve Gowda Discharged After Health Scare

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda was discharged from Manipal Hospital after being treated for fever and a urinary tract infection. The 92-year-old JD(S) leader is now medically stable and plans to resume his public duties soon after expressing gratitude to doctors and well-wishers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-10-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 17:54 IST
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, aged 92, was discharged from Manipal Hospital on Monday after receiving treatment for fever and a urinary tract infection. Hospital officials confirmed his medical stability.

Initially admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on October 6, Gowda was later transferred to a regular ward under specialist care before being deemed fit to leave.

In a statement on social media platform 'X', Gowda expressed gratitude towards the medical staff and well-wishers, stating he would soon return to his public duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

