Former PM HD Deve Gowda Discharged After Health Scare

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, aged 92, was discharged from Manipal Hospital on Monday after receiving treatment for fever and a urinary tract infection. Hospital officials confirmed his medical stability.

Initially admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on October 6, Gowda was later transferred to a regular ward under specialist care before being deemed fit to leave.

In a statement on social media platform 'X', Gowda expressed gratitude towards the medical staff and well-wishers, stating he would soon return to his public duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)