Former PM HD Deve Gowda Discharged After Health Scare
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-10-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 17:54 IST
- India
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, aged 92, was discharged from Manipal Hospital on Monday after receiving treatment for fever and a urinary tract infection. Hospital officials confirmed his medical stability.
Initially admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on October 6, Gowda was later transferred to a regular ward under specialist care before being deemed fit to leave.
In a statement on social media platform 'X', Gowda expressed gratitude towards the medical staff and well-wishers, stating he would soon return to his public duties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
