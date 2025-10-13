Fadnavis Dismisses Kharge's Demand to Ban RSS in Karnataka

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has characterized Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge's proposal to ban RSS activities in government institutions as a mere 'publicity stunt.' Addressing reporters in Amravati, Fadnavis questioned Kharge's authority, asserting that his political stance lacks individual weight and is considerably influenced by his father, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Fadnavis argued that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), with its headquarters in Nagpur, represents a patriotic organization rooted in nationalistic philosophies. He reminded audiences of historical efforts to ban the RSS, notably during Indira Gandhi's tenure, emphasizing its resilience and cultural significance as a 'sanskritik shakti' or cultural force.

The comments emerged following Priyank Kharge's letter requesting a state-wide prohibition of RSS activities, challenging their impact on national unity. Meanwhile, Fadnavis shared updates on the Maharashtra BJP's organization ahead of upcoming local elections, expressing confidence in the Mahayuti alliance's prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)