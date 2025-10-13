Unified Voice Against Thane Corruption: A Political Alliance Emerges

In a significant political move, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena organized a large-scale protest against alleged corruption in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Monday. The event saw participation from varied political fronts, including the Nationalist Congress Party.

The protest, dubbed 'dhadak morcha', initiated at Gadkari Rangayatan and culminated at the TMC headquarters, witnessed a stark absence of Congress representatives. Notably, Thane is considered a stronghold of Shiv Sena led by the current Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, who faced criticism during the rally.

Figures like former Lok Sabha MP Rajan Vichare and local leaders such as Kedar Dighe and Ravindra More emphasized the rally as a precursor to more collaborative actions between the parties. They aim to address systemic corruption, with calls from both opposition and some ruling party members elevating the urgency around TMC's alleged mismanagement.

