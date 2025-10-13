Left Menu

Unified Voice Against Thane Corruption: A Political Alliance Emerges

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena united for a massive protest against alleged corruption in the Thane Municipal Corporation. While Congress abstained, the rally highlighted local political dynamics and opposition to Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's leadership. The protest marks the start of joint efforts by Uddhav and Raj Thackeray's factions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-10-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 18:21 IST
Unified Voice Against Thane Corruption: A Political Alliance Emerges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena organized a large-scale protest against alleged corruption in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Monday. The event saw participation from varied political fronts, including the Nationalist Congress Party.

The protest, dubbed 'dhadak morcha', initiated at Gadkari Rangayatan and culminated at the TMC headquarters, witnessed a stark absence of Congress representatives. Notably, Thane is considered a stronghold of Shiv Sena led by the current Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, who faced criticism during the rally.

Figures like former Lok Sabha MP Rajan Vichare and local leaders such as Kedar Dighe and Ravindra More emphasized the rally as a precursor to more collaborative actions between the parties. They aim to address systemic corruption, with calls from both opposition and some ruling party members elevating the urgency around TMC's alleged mismanagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pioneering Tribal Pride Day: MP Releases Prisoners for Good Conduct

Pioneering Tribal Pride Day: MP Releases Prisoners for Good Conduct

 India
2
JPMorgan's Bold $10 Billion Investment Drive to Secure U.S. Economic Future

JPMorgan's Bold $10 Billion Investment Drive to Secure U.S. Economic Future

 Global
3
Bombay High Court Demands Accountability for Mumbai's Pothole Problems

Bombay High Court Demands Accountability for Mumbai's Pothole Problems

 India
4
Hyundai's U.S. Investments Spark Controversy Amid South Korea-U.S. Trade Talks

Hyundai's U.S. Investments Spark Controversy Amid South Korea-U.S. Trade Tal...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025