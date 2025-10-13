Left Menu

Ghatshila By-Election: A Closer Look at the Nomination Process

The by-election process in Ghatshila, triggered by the death of Minister Ramdas Soren, has begun. Candidates can file nominations until October 21, with voting on November 11 and results declared on November 14. JMM and BJP are poised to announce candidates for this key constituency with 2.56 lakh voters.

Updated: 13-10-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 18:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The nomination process for Jharkhand's Ghatshila Assembly by-election commenced on Monday following the issuance of a gazette notification, according to election officials.

No candidate submitted nomination papers on the initial day, as confirmed by Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar, with the nomination period remaining open until October 21.

The by-election follows the vacancy left by Education Minister Ramdas Soren's death and involves 2.56 lakh eligible voters. Voting is on November 11, with results expected by November 14, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

