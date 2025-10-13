Ghatshila By-Election: A Closer Look at the Nomination Process

The nomination process for Jharkhand's Ghatshila Assembly by-election commenced on Monday following the issuance of a gazette notification, according to election officials.

No candidate submitted nomination papers on the initial day, as confirmed by Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar, with the nomination period remaining open until October 21.

The by-election follows the vacancy left by Education Minister Ramdas Soren's death and involves 2.56 lakh eligible voters. Voting is on November 11, with results expected by November 14, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies.)