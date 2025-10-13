Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Promoting Black Marketing

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of regularizing black marketing under surge pricing, leading to high travel fares during festivities. He claims BJP's corruption fuels inflation and discourages family gatherings. Yadav highlights a drastic hike in transportation costs during Diwali as evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-10-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 19:04 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Promoting Black Marketing
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government on Monday, accusing it of institutionalizing black marketing under the guise of surge pricing.

Yadav posted on X, claiming that the steep rise in travel fares during the festive season is a result of 'surge pricing,' which he believes is a front for black marketing. He alleged that the BJP profits through donations and commissions, insinuating that the party's corruption is driving inflation.

Additional accusations centered around the BJP's alleged desire to keep families apart during festivals, with Yadav arguing this mindset undermines familial and cultural celebrations. He cited a news report highlighting a fare increase from Rs 600 to Rs 4,000 during Diwali as evidence of this trend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pioneering Tribal Pride Day: MP Releases Prisoners for Good Conduct

Pioneering Tribal Pride Day: MP Releases Prisoners for Good Conduct

 India
2
JPMorgan's Bold $10 Billion Investment Drive to Secure U.S. Economic Future

JPMorgan's Bold $10 Billion Investment Drive to Secure U.S. Economic Future

 Global
3
Bombay High Court Demands Accountability for Mumbai's Pothole Problems

Bombay High Court Demands Accountability for Mumbai's Pothole Problems

 India
4
Hyundai's U.S. Investments Spark Controversy Amid South Korea-U.S. Trade Talks

Hyundai's U.S. Investments Spark Controversy Amid South Korea-U.S. Trade Tal...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025