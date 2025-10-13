Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Promoting Black Marketing

Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government on Monday, accusing it of institutionalizing black marketing under the guise of surge pricing.

Yadav posted on X, claiming that the steep rise in travel fares during the festive season is a result of 'surge pricing,' which he believes is a front for black marketing. He alleged that the BJP profits through donations and commissions, insinuating that the party's corruption is driving inflation.

Additional accusations centered around the BJP's alleged desire to keep families apart during festivals, with Yadav arguing this mindset undermines familial and cultural celebrations. He cited a news report highlighting a fare increase from Rs 600 to Rs 4,000 during Diwali as evidence of this trend.

(With inputs from agencies.)