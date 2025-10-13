Protest Over Exclusion of Female Journalists in Thane

The women's wing of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Thane staged a protest on Monday over the exclusion of female journalists at a recent press conference in New Delhi. The event in question involved visiting Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Leading the demonstration, Thane city women's wing president Sujata Ghag criticized the silence of the Central government on the issue, suggesting it revealed the insincerity of its 'Nari Shakti' slogans. The protest highlighted concerns over gender discrimination in media access.

State spokesperson Rachna Vaidya further alleged that the government's inaction on the matter demonstrated a misogynistic attitude, accusing it of harboring contempt for women's rights. The controversy drew attention when several women journalists attended the press conference, following a backlash.

