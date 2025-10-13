Trump's Diplomatic Push in Egypt for Middle East Peace

President Donald Trump arrived in Egypt on Monday to take part in a global summit strategically aimed at discussing Gaza's future, after celebrating a US-mediated ceasefire agreement with Hamas during his earlier visit to Israel.

The diplomatic visit to Egypt, featuring a speech at the Israeli Knesset, occurs amidst hopeful yet fragile efforts to conclude two years of conflict between Israel and Hamas. Over two dozen nations are contributing to the summit led by Trump alongside Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.

Despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's absence due to religious commitments, Trump's determination remains unwavering to transform recent military victories into comprehensive peace and economic growth throughout the Middle East, urging Palestinians to steer away from violence.