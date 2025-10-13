Left Menu

Trump Commends Sisi's Role in Gaza Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump praised Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's role in an international summit on the Gaza deal, describing him as a powerful leader who effectively manages crime in Egypt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 20:39 IST
Trump Commends Sisi's Role in Gaza Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During an international summit focused on the Gaza deal, U.S. President Donald Trump lauded Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi for his significant involvement. The two leaders stood together as Trump acknowledged Sisi's influence.

President Trump expressed appreciation for Sisi's pivotal contributions, highlighting his capabilities as an influential leader in the region.

Referring to President al-Sisi as a powerful figure, Trump commended his ability to maintain order and tackle crime in Egypt, underscoring a key aspect of Sisi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
2
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global
3
Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025