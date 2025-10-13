Trump Commends Sisi's Role in Gaza Deal

During an international summit focused on the Gaza deal, U.S. President Donald Trump lauded Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi for his significant involvement. The two leaders stood together as Trump acknowledged Sisi's influence.

President Trump expressed appreciation for Sisi's pivotal contributions, highlighting his capabilities as an influential leader in the region.

Referring to President al-Sisi as a powerful figure, Trump commended his ability to maintain order and tackle crime in Egypt, underscoring a key aspect of Sisi's leadership.

