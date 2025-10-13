Left Menu

China's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Amidst Border Clash Between Pakistan and Afghanistan

China has urged Pakistan and Afghanistan to exercise restraint following deadly border clashes. China's foreign minister emphasized dialogue for peace and expressed concern for the safety of Chinese nationals. With rising Taliban-Pakistan tensions and India's involvement, China faces challenges in maintaining regional stability.

Updated: 13-10-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 20:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
China on Monday called for restraint from both Pakistan and Afghanistan following deadly skirmishes along their mutual border that resulted in significant military casualties. Chinese foreign minister Lin Jian emphasized dialogue and consultations as critical paths to resolving their issues.

As a country with strong ties to both nations, China has voiced its interest in their pursuit of economic and social development while jointly combating terrorism. Lin reiterated China's hopes for de-escalation and urged both sides to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals within their borders.

The clashes have further strained Taliban-Pakistan relations, exacerbating China's challenge in maintaining regional stability. The volatile situation also complicates Beijing's strategic interests, especially as the Taliban seeks ties with New Delhi and proposes new trade routes bypassing the existing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

