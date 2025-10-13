Zelenskiy Set to Discuss Defense with Trump in Washington
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington to discuss Ukraine's air defense and strike capabilities, including the potential acquisition of U.S. Tomahawk missiles to aid in Ukraine's conflict against Russia. The meeting is set for Friday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced plans to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington this Friday. The discussions will focus on enhancing Ukraine's air defense and long-range strike capabilities.
Speaking in Kyiv, Zelenskiy shared that he had communicated a "vision" to Trump regarding the number of U.S. Tomahawk missiles required by Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.
The meeting aims to further detail the specifics of these defense needs, reflecting Ukraine's strategic military goals.
