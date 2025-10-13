Zelenskiy Set to Discuss Defense with Trump in Washington

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced plans to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington this Friday. The discussions will focus on enhancing Ukraine's air defense and long-range strike capabilities.

Speaking in Kyiv, Zelenskiy shared that he had communicated a "vision" to Trump regarding the number of U.S. Tomahawk missiles required by Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

The meeting aims to further detail the specifics of these defense needs, reflecting Ukraine's strategic military goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)