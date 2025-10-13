Promises Unfulfilled: BJP Criticizes Congress in Himachal Pradesh

In a sharp political attack, Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, criticized the Congress Party for failing to implement their election promises. This came in response to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's allegations that the BJP is indulging in election-time politics without releasing disaster relief funds.

Thakur pointed out Priyanka's silence on her promises made during the 2022 Assembly elections. He contested the accusation regarding disaster relief, highlighting that the Centre had allocated Rs 5,500 crore, while the state government under Congress could not distribute Rs 300 to affected citizens.

State BJP president Rajiv Bindal joined the criticism, stating Priyanka had promised numerous guarantees during the elections, including jobs, financial aid to women, and subsidized utilities, which remain unmet as she resurfaces on public platforms after three years, without addressing these commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)