BJP Accuses Congress of Code Violation Over 'Goonda Raj' Post

The Bihar unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formally lodged a complaint with the chief electoral officer, alleging that the Congress party shared an objectionable post on its social media about the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governance in Bihar.

Bindhyanchal Rai, head of the Bihar BJP's legal cell, submitted a written complaint stating that the Congress's actions violated the Model Code of Conduct. The complaint demands legal action against the Congress for potentially swaying voter opinion with this post.

The controversial post by the Congress's official 'X' handle allegedly portrayed NDA rule as 'Goonda Raj', a term deemed derogatory. BJP argues this act insults Bihar and defames the NDA, calling for immediate legal repercussions for the violation.

