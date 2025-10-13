BJP Accuses Congress of Code Violation Over 'Goonda Raj' Post
BJP's Bihar unit lodged a complaint against Congress for sharing an offensive post about NDA's rule in Bihar. The post labeled NDA's governance as 'Goonda Raj', allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct. BJP demands legal action against Congress for potentially influencing voters.
- Country:
- India
The Bihar unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formally lodged a complaint with the chief electoral officer, alleging that the Congress party shared an objectionable post on its social media about the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governance in Bihar.
Bindhyanchal Rai, head of the Bihar BJP's legal cell, submitted a written complaint stating that the Congress's actions violated the Model Code of Conduct. The complaint demands legal action against the Congress for potentially swaying voter opinion with this post.
The controversial post by the Congress's official 'X' handle allegedly portrayed NDA rule as 'Goonda Raj', a term deemed derogatory. BJP argues this act insults Bihar and defames the NDA, calling for immediate legal repercussions for the violation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bihar's Political Chessboard: Candidates, Strategies, and High-Stakes Elections
Political Tensions Flare as Bihar Court Summons Top Leaders
Tejashwi Yadav Navigates Seat-Sharing Talks in Pre-Election Bihar
Student Activist Seeks Interim Bail for Bihar Elections
BJP Strengthens Ranks Amidst INDIA Bloc Defections in Bihar