Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Accuses Union Government of Partiality Amidst Himachal Devastation

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the Union government for not supporting disaster-hit Himachal Pradesh, a state ruled by her party. During a statue unveiling of Virbhadra Singh, she accused the BJP of election-focused discrimination, highlighting the Congress family's historical ties to the state.

Virbhadra Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a rally at Shimla's Ridge Ground, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the Union government of neglecting disaster-stricken Himachal Pradesh, a Congress-ruled state. She alleged that the Centre was indifferent to the needs as the region faced severe rains and landslides.

The rally accompanied the unveiling of a statue of the late Himachal Pradesh chief minister, Virbhadra Singh, by Sonia Gandhi. Priyanka emphasized the historical bond and commitment of their family to the state's development and criticized the BJP for electoral favoritism.

Highlighting significant losses from recent natural disasters, Priyanka called for true leadership, referencing the legacy of past Congress leaders, including Virbhadra Singh. She asserted trust and honesty in politics are crucial for national development, echoing the sentiments of unity and progress.

