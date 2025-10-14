Left Menu

Hamas Hostage Release: A New Dawn for Middle East Peace?

Prime Minister Modi applauded the release of 20 hostages by Hamas and emphasized India’s support for US President Trump’s peace efforts. This development marks the first phase of Trump's Gaza peace plan, involving global leaders in a summit aimed at resolving longstanding Middle Eastern conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 00:00 IST
  • India

In a significant development for Middle Eastern diplomacy, all 20 remaining hostages held by Hamas have been returned to Israel, an event welcomed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The release is seen as a pivotal moment in US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan, which has garnered international attention and support.

The hostages' freedom, following over two years of captivity, is celebrated as a tribute to the resolve of their families and international diplomatic efforts. Prime Minister Modi expressed India's ongoing commitment to peace in the region, underscoring support for a 'negotiated two State solution' as reiterated by India's Ministry of External Affairs.

As part of the peace initiative, nearly 2,000 prisoners are set to be released under the plan, aiming to transform Gaza into a 'deradicalized terror-free zone.' Global leaders including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif participated in a summit at Sharm el-Sheikh, co-hosted by President Trump and Egyptian President Al-Sisi, signaling a united front in seeking lasting regional peace.

