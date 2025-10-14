Trump’s Role in India-Pakistan Peace Efforts Highlighted
US President Donald Trump praised India and Pakistan at a summit, highlighting efforts for peace between the nations. He claimed credit for mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, as well as the Israel-Gaza conflict. Pakistan nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his contributions to peace.
In a recent summit, US President Donald Trump lauded India and its Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling India a 'great country' and Modi a 'good friend.' Trump expressed optimism about future peaceful relations between India and Pakistan.
During the event, Trump highlighted his role in mediating a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, as well as between India and Pakistan, emphasizing his commitment to peace. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif publicly acknowledged Trump's efforts and nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Despite India's assertion that the ceasefire with Pakistan was brokered through direct military discussions, Trump maintains his stance on having played a critical role in pacifying tensions, claiming to have resolved multiple conflicts globally.
