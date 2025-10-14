Trump and Netanyahu: Diverging Paths to Middle East Peace

President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu have expressed contrasting visions following the fragile Israeli-Hamas ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. While Trump champions economic development as a pathway to regional peace, Netanyahu underscores military strength and counter-terrorism efforts.

The divergent perspectives were on display during speeches at Israel's Knesset. Trump painted the ceasefire as an opportunity to foster prosperity and harmony across the Middle East, suggesting wealthy Arab nations could help finance peace efforts. In contrast, Netanyahu emphasized Israel's military victories and warned against underestimating the threat of terrorism.

Trump's approach reflects his deal-making background, proposing economic incentives as solutions to long-standing political tensions. Netanyahu, facing potential electoral challenges, remains focused on security and national defense, highlighting the complexities of achieving lasting peace in the volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)